Loose horses tie up rush-hour traffic in Massachusetts

ACTON, Mass. (AP) - Two horses that got loose on a Massachusetts highway and tied up rush-hour traffic have been safely corralled and returned to their owners.
State police found the horses on Route 2 in Acton after receiving 911 calls from drivers shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The Boston Globe reports that state police worked with local police to locate the owners, who walked the horses to safety in the breakdown lane.
State police Sgt. Paul Sullivan joked that the horses were warned to stay off the road in the future.
___
Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Author of more than 25 books, Philip Roth won virtually every literary honor, including the Pulitzer Prize for "American Pastoral."More >>
Author of more than 25 books, Philip Roth won virtually every literary honor, including the Pulitzer Prize for "American Pastoral."More >>
A woman has filed a lawsuit in New York against R. Kelly, claiming the singer sexually assaulted her, locked her in rooms for punishment and infected her with herpes; his representatives have not responded to...More >>
A woman has filed a lawsuit in New York against R. Kelly, claiming the singer sexually assaulted her, locked her in rooms for punishment and infected her with herpes; his representatives have not responded to comment requests.More >>
President Donald Trump and South Korea's Moon Jae-in are working to keep a planned summit between the U.S. and North Korea's Kim Jong Un on trackMore >>
President Donald Trump and South Korea's Moon Jae-in are working to keep a planned summit between the U.S. and North Korea's Kim Jong Un on trackMore >>
Danica Patrick, approaching her final Indy 500, is immortalized with Lego statueMore >>
Danica Patrick, approaching her final Indy 500, is immortalized with Lego statueMore >>
U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policiesMore >>
U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policiesMore >>
Trump issues a rallying call to opponents of abortion, encouraging them to the polls to elect conservative lawmakersMore >>
Trump issues a rallying call to opponents of abortion, encouraging them to the polls to elect conservative lawmakersMore >>
A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."More >>
A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."More >>
School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety TuesdayMore >>
School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety TuesdayMore >>
Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glassMore >>
Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glassMore >>
Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star StateMore >>
Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star StateMore >>
A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the seaMore >>
A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the seaMore >>
Israel's prime minister is praising U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's tough speech on IranMore >>
Israel's prime minister is praising U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's tough speech on IranMore >>