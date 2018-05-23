Loose horses tie up rush-hour traffic in Massachusetts

ACTON, Mass. (AP) - Two horses that got loose on a Massachusetts highway and tied up rush-hour traffic have been safely corralled and returned to their owners.

State police found the horses on Route 2 in Acton after receiving 911 calls from drivers shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The Boston Globe reports that state police worked with local police to locate the owners, who walked the horses to safety in the breakdown lane.

State police Sgt. Paul Sullivan joked that the horses were warned to stay off the road in the future.

