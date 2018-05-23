Trump to address gang violence in Long Island speech - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Trump to address gang violence in Long Island speech

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump will speak on immigration and gang violence in a speech on Long Island in New York.

The president is expected to discuss efforts to eradicate MS-13, the violent Salvadoran-based street gang.

Last week, Trump used the word "animals" to describe some people who enter the country illegally, in response to a comment about MS-13. The president says he will continue to use the term in referring to the gang.

The White House also released a fact sheet Monday morning, titled, "WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIOLENT ANIMALS OF MS-13."

Trump traveled to Suffolk County Community College last July to discuss the gang before law enforcement officials.

Trump will also attend a fundraiser in New York City.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Philip Roth, fearless and celebrated author, dies at 85

    Philip Roth, fearless and celebrated author, dies at 85

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 12:03 AM EDT2018-05-23 04:03:23 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 8:34 AM EDT2018-05-23 12:34:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008, file photo, author Philip Roth poses for a photo in the offices of his publisher, Houghton Mifflin, in New York. Roth, prize-winning novelist and fearless narrator of sex, religion and mortal...(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008, file photo, author Philip Roth poses for a photo in the offices of his publisher, Houghton Mifflin, in New York. Roth, prize-winning novelist and fearless narrator of sex, religion and mortal...

    Author of more than 25 books,  Philip Roth won virtually every literary honor, including the Pulitzer Prize for "American Pastoral."

    More >>

    Author of more than 25 books,  Philip Roth won virtually every literary honor, including the Pulitzer Prize for "American Pastoral."

    More >>

  • Woman accuses R. Kelly of sexual battery, giving her herpes

    Woman accuses R. Kelly of sexual battery, giving her herpes

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 9:52 AM EDT2018-05-22 13:52:38 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 8:34 AM EDT2018-05-23 12:34:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

    A woman has filed a lawsuit in New York against R. Kelly, claiming the singer sexually assaulted her, locked her in rooms for punishment and infected her with herpes; his representatives have not responded to...

    More >>

    A woman has filed a lawsuit in New York against R. Kelly, claiming the singer sexually assaulted her, locked her in rooms for punishment and infected her with herpes; his representatives have not responded to comment requests.

    More >>

  • Wyoming makes rush for hyped new tech, results still virtual

    Wyoming makes rush for hyped new tech, results still virtual

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:03 AM EDT2018-05-23 07:03:06 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 8:33 AM EDT2018-05-23 12:33:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mead Gruver). In this March 8, 2018 photo Wyoming state Rep. Tyler Lindholm poses next to computer servers in an office building in Cheyenne, Wyo. Lindholm was a lead proponent of several new laws that have made Wyoming friendly to the networ...(AP Photo/Mead Gruver). In this March 8, 2018 photo Wyoming state Rep. Tyler Lindholm poses next to computer servers in an office building in Cheyenne, Wyo. Lindholm was a lead proponent of several new laws that have made Wyoming friendly to the networ...
    Companies flock to register in Wyoming after bold push for hyped new technology but results remain virtual.More >>
    Companies flock to register in Wyoming after bold push for hyped new technology but results remain virtual.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly