Decades later, mass shooting survivor's struggles getting worse

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jacquie Miller limped into her apartment for the last time. What's left of her life was packaged and piled high.



"This is my family's stuff, momma's stuff,” Miller said.



She was being evicted from The Friendship House.



"Devin don't put anything more on the bed sweetie,” Miller said.



She found one person to help before the sheriff's department was scheduled to do it for her.



It was the second most-horrible day of her life.

"When I want to know about horrific,” Miller said, “I go back into my memory bank, and there it is."



A September day. Guns. Bullets. Anger, and danger, when her coworker walked into the Standard Gravure printing plant that had boasted 90 days without a workplace injury.



"He was standing like this with the AK, and I just stood there,” Miller recalled. “I looked at him and he looked at me and I said 'oh no I'm gonna die' and I took off running for my purse and my gun."



His gun won.



Joe Wesbecker shot 20 people before killing himself.



Eight died. Twelve survived.



"We met with counselors yesterday,” one of the survivors said at the time. “They said it's something that would take a year or more to cope with."



Almost 30 years later, Miller still can't cope with one of the nation's first mass workplace shootings.



"I wake up, most people wake up mornings and they see what's in their bedroom, pictures on the wall, sheets, windows,” Miller said. “I see blood. I see my blood and my insides, all the skin that got blowed out of me, running down the wall at Standard Gravure."



Miller was shot four times: in the chest, stomach, pelvis and right leg.



She went from eviction to admission at a rehab center.



She's trying to save her leg after seven surgeries. But she suffers worse from what happened to her head.



"From the shooting, I developed PTSD,” Miller said. “It has gotten so much worse."



"It's a condition where people have gone through something that is extraordinary,” UofL Psychiatry Dr. Rif El-Mallakh said. “Something that's out of the range of normal everyday experiences, that are life threatening."

Because of a privacy policy, Christian Care Communities, which runs Friendship House, couldn't tell us why Miller was evicted. She said she was evicted for too much clutter, which she admits, because she says she's gotten to the point physically and mentally where she can't keep up.



"I have the PTSD,” Miller said. “I shut down. I literally shut down. I mean I'm talking can't get out of bed, can't clean myself up."



"People with PTSD aren't sick all the time necessarily after the event,” Dr. El-Mallakh said. “They'll

have periods where they experience rising anxiety, like a wave."



As she was packing her stuff a couple of days after the most recent mass shooting, I asked Miller how she deals with them now.



"There's 2, 3, 4 people here who used to want to come to me and say 'what do you think about the shooting that happened yesterday' or 'what do you think about the kid that was killed,’” Miller said. “I tell them I don't want to talk about it. I don't want to hear about it. I don't watch the news."



