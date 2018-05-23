Billy Reed: 'Authoritative victory' more likely for Justify than an upset at Belmont

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – My friends assure me that Justify did, indeed, win the Preakness in Baltimore, and I'm taking their word for it, even though I had a difficult time seeing the race with the proverbial naked eye.

The fog at Pimlico was so thick that even the powerful cameras of NBC weren't able to pick up parts of the race. I had to wonder if Mike Smith, riding Justify, could even see Jose Ortiz and Good Magic, even though they were right beside him most of the way.

I was reminded of an old racing story, probably apocryphal, about what a jockey once did under similar conditions. When the starting gate sprung open, he wheeled his horse around and jogged him counter-clockwise to the top of the stretch.

When he heard the pounding of hooves approaching the stretch turn, he turned his horse loose and came home an easy winner. He allegedly got away with it because the fog even rendered the track's film patrol useless.

The fog notwithstanding, the Preakness was a weird race, or so I'm told. Instead of laying off the pace set by Justify, as he did in the Derby, Ortiz decided to pressure the Derby winner every step of the way, apparently thinking that Justify would quit before Good Magic.

No way, Jose.

All Ortiz succeeded in doing was take away his colt's chance to win and keep Justify from ever getting a breather. It is a tribute to Smith that he had the field measured perfectly and was able to get the victory without asking Justify to give his all.

Heck, Smith said after the race that he heard longshots Bravazo and Tenfold coming but couldn't really see them because of the fog. His ride was as amazing as the call of NBC's Larry Collmus, who surely deserves Emmy consideration for delivering a seamless call under the worst conditions imaginable for a race caller.

Personally, I think the closing finishes by Bravazo and Tenfold were mostly an illusion. Yet their late charges apparently gave several horsemen hope that Justify might be vulnerable in the Belmont. So perhaps that's why the interests of 13 colts apparently are thinking about entering.

Of the previous 12 Triple Crown winners, only three -– American Pharoah in 2015, Seattle Slew in 1977, and Citation in 1948 –- faced as many as seven rivals. Sir Barton in 1919 and Count Fleet in 1943 only had to beat two challengers.

If more than eight go to the post on June 9 in the Belmont, it won't exactly be due to a lack of respect –- let's not play that card -– as much as the unique conditions in the Derby and Preakness that compromised a lot of colts' chances.

As of the moment, Good Magic will skip the Belmont, but Bravazo and Tenfold will come out of the Preakness to challenge Justify again. Back from the Derby after skipping the Preakness may be Audible, My Boy Jack, Solomini, Hofburg, Vino Rosso, Instilled Regard, and Free Drop Billy. The new shooters could include Blended Citizen, Core Beliefs, Machismo, and Gronkowski.

Of these, the owners of Audible, a strong third in the Derby, faced the most interesting decision, mainly because they're also the owners of Justify. Do they really want to take the chance of ruining Justify's Triple Crown bid with a colt that might well be second choice in the Belmont wagering?

The owners of Justify and Audible, by the way, are the China Horse Club International, Head of Plains Partners, Starlight Racing, and WinStar Farm. The head of WinStar Farm, Elliott Walden, is a former trainer who ruined Real Quiet's Triple Crown bid in 1998 with Victory Gallop.

It's much too early to anticipate the weather for Belmont Stakes Day. However, I don't care if the track is sloppy again or hard as the sidewalks of New York. I just believe that Justify's Preakness win is being misinterpreted. To me, it proved the heart and competitive spirit the colt showed in the Derby is in his DNA and so far sets him apart from this crop of 3-year-olds.

If Justify wins the Belmont, he'll become only the second horse to win the Triple Crown while still unbeaten (Seattle Slew was the first). He also will be the first Triple Crown winner who did not race as a 2-year-old. And trainer Bob Baffert, who also trained American Pharoah, will join Sunny Jim Fitzsimmons and Ben A. Jones as the only trainers of two Triple Crown winners.

Although I missed some of the Preakness due to the fog, I can clearly see a Justify victory in the Belmont. In fact, I think his chances for an authoritative victory, much like the one turned in by American Pharoah, are greater than his chances of being upset.

But I probably should add, in the interest of full disclosure, that my vision is so poor I've had to wear glasses since the first grade. Consider yourself warned.

So now, barring the unforeseen, Justify will be a strong favorite to become the sport's 13th Triple Crown winner in the Belmont Stakes on June 9.

Billy Reed is a longtime sportswriter who contributes regular columns to WAVE3.com.

