Jury gets closing arguments in Copperfield negligence case - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Jury gets closing arguments in Copperfield negligence case

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this April 24, 2018, file photo, illusionist David Copperfield appears in court in Las Vegas.
(Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File). FILE - In this April 30, 2018, file photo, plaintiff Gavin Cox testifies during his civil trial against magician David Copperfield at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A Nevada jury is due to hear closing arguments in a British tourist's lawsuit blaming Las Vegas Strip headliner David Copperfield for injuries the tourist suffered while taking part in a 2013 vanishing.

Gavin Cox and his wife are suing Copperfield, the MGM Grand hotel and several business entities for negligence and monetary damages. Closing arguments are set for Wednesday.

Cox testified he suffered brain and body injuries in a fall while stagehands urged him and others to run during an illusion that appeared to make up to 13 people disappear onstage and reappear in the theater.

Copperfield testified he never knew of anyone getting hurt during nearly 20 years performing the trick on tour and in Las Vegas.

Cox's lawyers brought in others who testified they were injured.

