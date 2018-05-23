California's West Hollywood declares 'Stormy Daniels Day' - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

California's West Hollywood declares 'Stormy Daniels Day'

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) - It's "Stormy Daniels Day" in West Hollywood, California.

The mayor and members of the City Council will give the porn actress the Key to the City in a ceremony Wednesday afternoon at the adult boutique Chi Chi LaRue's.

Daniels has said she had an affair with Donald Trump in 2006 and has sued to invalidate the confidentiality agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election. She's also suing Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, alleging defamation.

West Hollywood leaders have passed several resolutions opposing Trump policies.

A city announcement calls Daniels a leader in the movement resisting the administration.

The White House has said Trump denies having a relationship with Daniels.

West Hollywood is a city of 36,000 between Los Angeles' Hollywood neighborhood and Beverly Hills.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

