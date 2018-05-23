Judge: Lawyer can't represent man in death penalty case

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky judge says a lawyer must stop representing a defendant in a death penalty case after the client's money ran out and the lawyer sought state help paying for expert examinations and testimony.

The Bowling Green Daily News reports Allen County Circuit Judge Janet Crocker on Tuesday cited a Kentucky Supreme Court decision that says indigent defendants can get state funds for trial preparation, but must accept a public defender.

Timothy Madden is charged with murder, kidnapping and first-degree rape and sodomy in the November 2015 death of 7-year-old Gabriella "Gabbi" Doolin.

Madden's relatives had retained Travis Lock, but the money ran out. Lock has said he would continue to represent Madden for free, but needed state funds for experts.

The trial set for July 23 has been delayed.

Information from: Daily News, http://www.bgdailynews.com

