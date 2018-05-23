Arson suspected in Morganfield Walmart fire

MPD says the black car next to cart rack is suspect's vehicle (WFIE)

Police believe arson is behind the fire at the Morganfield Walmart.

The fire broke out shortly before 2:15 a.m. Monday in the fabric section of the store. Firefighters were able to get the fire out, but fire officials said the building sustained smoke and water damage.

The store was closed all day Monday for repairs.

The Morganfield Police Department has released photos of the man they believe is responsible for the fire.

Police say arson investigators are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

MPD says they believe the black car next to the cart rack is the suspect's vehicle.

