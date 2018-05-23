One arrested in connection with Morganfield Walmart fire, police looking for second suspect

MPD says the black car next to cart rack is suspect's vehicle (WFIE)

Morganfield police need your help identifying the men in these surveillance photos from Wal Mart (WFIE)

KY Arson taskforce believes this is one of the suspects (WFIE)

KY Arson Task Force offering $1k reward on info leading to arrest on the man authorities believe set Wal Mart on fire in Morganfield, KY (WFIE)

Police believe arson is behind the fire at the Morganfield Walmart.

The fire broke out shortly before 2:15 a.m. Monday in the fabric section of the store. Firefighters were able to get the fire out, but fire officials said the building sustained smoke and water damage.

The store was closed all day Monday for repairs.

The Morganfield Police Department has released photos of the man they believe is responsible for the fire.

JUST IN: A warrant was issued for Zachary Dalton Dennis of Henderson in connection to the Morganfield WalMart arson investgiation. He has been arrested. Police have also ID’ed his partner and are searching. pic.twitter.com/x0gNDWNH0D — Evan Gorman (@Evan14news) May 23, 2018

Police say a warrant was issued for 25-year-old Zachary Dennis. He was arrested.

We're also told police have identified his partner, Taylor Shelton, and are looking for him.

JUST IN: Many have asked about the second man wanted in connection to the Morganfield Wal-Mart arson investigation.



MPD is looking for Taylor James Shelton.



Shelton should be considered armed and dangerous according to friends, family.



He may be in a black Chevy Colbalt pic.twitter.com/c6GCIGEVVi — Evan Gorman (@Evan14news) May 24, 2018

