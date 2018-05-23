New US weather satellite can't keep cool, could hurt photos

By MARCIA DUNN
AP Aerospace Writer
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - The nation's newest weather satellite, launched less than three months ago, has a serious cooling problem that could affect the quality of its pictures.
The trouble is with the GOES-17 satellite's premier instrument for taking images of hurricanes, wildfires, volcanic eruptions and other natural calamities, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Wednesday. The imager's infrared sensors aren't getting properly cooled.
Experts are scrambling to understand what went wrong and how to fix it. Officials expect it will take at least a few months to figure out.
"As you can imagine, doing this remotely from 22,000 miles below only looking at the on-orbit data is a challenge," said Steve Volz, head of NOAA's satellite and information service.
NOAA stresses that three other GOES satellites in orbit, including GOES-16 launched in 2016, are healthy and meeting forecasting needs. Launched in 2016 as the first in a $11 billion effort to revolutionize forecasting, GOES-16 monitors the Atlantic and East Coast. GOES-17, the second in the series, is intended to provide the same sophisticated coverage for the western U.S. and Pacific region.
Volz told reporters the trouble was discovered three weeks ago during the satellite's routine checkout in orbit. The satellite was launched by NASA on March 1 from Cape Canaveral, Florida.
"This is a serious problem," Volz said. The infrared channels "are important elements of our observing requirement, and if they are not functioning fully, it is a loss."
The problem is with 13 of the 14 channels in the infrared and near infrared, which are meant to operate at around minus 350 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 200 degrees Celsius). The imager's cooling system - which uses propolyne - is not maintaining that frigid temperature during the warmer part of each orbit, and so the channels aren't working well about half the time.
The two channels operating in the visible light are unaffected.
An identical imager on the GOES-16 satellite, launched in 2016, has been operating perfectly. So have similar imagers on a pair of Japanese weather satellites. The imagers are built by Harris Corp., based near Cape Canaveral.
GOES-16 stunned meteorologists with its astonishingly fast, crisp images of last summer's flooding from Hurricane Harvey in Houston, and then of Hurricanes Irma and Maria as the massive storms approached the Caribbean and U.S.
"We expected the same performance, and we still hope for that," Volz said.
NOAA's next satellite in the series, which would become GOES-18, isn't due to launch until 2020, but the date might be moved up if necessary, according to Volz. GOES stands for Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite.
___
The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Police in Las Vegas released documents Wednesday that they said contain dispatch logs and additional officer reports about the investigation into the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.More >>
Police in Las Vegas released documents Wednesday that they said contain dispatch logs and additional officer reports about the investigation into the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.More >>
President Donald Trump will speak on immigration and gang violence in a speech on Long Island in New York.More >>
President Donald Trump will speak on immigration and gang violence in a speech on Long Island in New York.More >>
President Donald Trump and South Korea's Moon Jae-in are working to keep a planned summit between the U.S. and North Korea's Kim Jong Un on trackMore >>
President Donald Trump and South Korea's Moon Jae-in are working to keep a planned summit between the U.S. and North Korea's Kim Jong Un on trackMore >>
Danica Patrick, approaching her final Indy 500, is immortalized with Lego statueMore >>
Danica Patrick, approaching her final Indy 500, is immortalized with Lego statueMore >>
U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policiesMore >>
U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policiesMore >>
Trump issues a rallying call to opponents of abortion, encouraging them to the polls to elect conservative lawmakersMore >>
Trump issues a rallying call to opponents of abortion, encouraging them to the polls to elect conservative lawmakersMore >>
A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."More >>
A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."More >>
School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety TuesdayMore >>
School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety TuesdayMore >>
Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glassMore >>
Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glassMore >>
Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star StateMore >>
Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star StateMore >>
A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the seaMore >>
A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the seaMore >>
Israel's prime minister is praising U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's tough speech on IranMore >>
Israel's prime minister is praising U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's tough speech on IranMore >>