Home Depot helps expand Active Heroes Military Retreat

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Three hundred volunteers from Home Depot rolled up their sleeves and got to work Wednesday morning.

They helped expand the Active Heroes Military Retreat in Shepherdsville.

The retreat was created to provide a relaxing escape for service members, veterans and their families at cabin lodging and camping grounds.

All expenses were covered by the Active Heroes non-profit. Wednesday’s expansion included an accessibility ramp, dog park, welcoming center, new deck and several other features.

“We've invested about a quarter of a million dollars in veteran related cause since 2011,” Home Depot Foundation executive director Shannon Gerber said. “One of our core values is giving back and doing the right thing, so we are honored to be able to serve those that served us all and there is no better place to do that.”

According to Active Heroes founder Troy Yocum, there is still enough availability for 75 veterans and their families to reserve a cabin between now and the end of the year.

