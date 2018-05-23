Home Depot helps expand Active Heroes Military Retreat

Participants can enter once daily until June 22,2018 to enter for a chance to win one of the free water floats.More >>
Three hundred volunteers from Home Depot rolled up their sleeves and got to work Wednesday morning.
Two women in Hardin County found a purpose for wedding dresses that is helping families heal.
A Kentucky judge says a lawyer must stop representing a defendant in a death penalty case after the client's money ran out and the lawyer sought state help paying for expert examinations and testimony.
Barring the unforeseen, Justify will be a strong favorite to become the sport's 13th Triple Crown winner in the Belmont Stakes on June 9.
