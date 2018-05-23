Have your cake and eat it too: KFC offers sweepstakes for chicken holding pool floatie

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - To kick off Memorial Day weekend and to celebrate summer, KFC is giving fried chicken lovers the chance to float on the water and eat their chicken too.

The company has opened a sweepstakes to enter for a chance to win a limited-edition KFC Colonel pool float. In the likeness of Colonel Sanders and in the shape of a rideable raft, the KFC Colonel floatie has a special holder for a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken and a spot to put your favorite beverage.



"We saw that the over-the-top pool float trend was taking over social media and thought it would fit perfectly with our notorious Extra Crispy lifestyle campaign," said KFC U.S. CMO Andrea Zahumensky. "Summer is about making fun memories, and what better way to do that than drifting on the water in the arms of the one and only Colonel Sanders."

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is coming to Disney theme parks next year

+ The royal wedding gets the Bad Lip Reading treatment and it's hilarious

+ CONCERTS: Coming soon to WAVE Country

Click here once daily until June 22,2018 to enter for a chance to win one of the free water floats. They aren't being sold or made available outside of the giveaway, so entering is the only way to win. Winners will be selected on June 23, and floaties should arrive in time for the 4th of July weekend for most recipients.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.