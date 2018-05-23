Lawmaker wants states to reject sports bet 'integrity fee' - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Lawmaker wants states to reject sports bet 'integrity fee'

By WAYNE PARRY
Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - A top New Jersey lawmaker is urging all 50 states to reject so-called "integrity fee" payments to professional sports leagues in any sports betting legislation they enact.

Democratic state Senate President Steve Sweeney said Wednesday it is "extortion" for the leagues to demand money in return for hosting honest games.

The U.S. Supreme Court last week allowed states to legalize sports betting after a suit brought by New Jersey.

The leagues are seeking payments from states or sports betting providers to help them pay for the cost of making sure their games remain free from cheating.

Many states vehemently oppose this demand, although some have shown willingness to negotiate.

The NFL wants Congress to pass federal legislation regulating sports betting, which could include a determination on whether the leagues should get such payments.

