Rangers hire Boston University's David Quinn as coach

NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Rangers have hired Boston University's David Quinn as their new head coach.

General manager Jeff Gorton announced the move Wednesday. Quinn is the second college coach hired by an NHL team this month and third in the past four years. He replaces Alain Vigneault, who was fired hours after the Rangers missed the playoffs for the first time since 2010.

The 51-year-old Quinn coached Boston University to four NCAA Tournament appearances in five seasons, including a trip to the national title game in 2015. He spent the lockout-shortened 2013 NHL season as an assistant on Joe Sacco's staff with the Colorado Avalanche.

The Rangers made the playoffs in four of Vigneault's five seasons as coach, including a 2014 trip to the Stanley Cup Final. They went 226-147-37 in the regular season under Vigneault, who is third in regular-season and playoff wins in franchise history.

The retooling Rangers are the latest team to dip into the college ranks for a coach after the Philadelphia Flyers hired Dave Hakstol from North Dakota in 2015 and the Dallas Stars hired Jim Montgomery from the University of Denver in early May. Before Hakstol, it had been 28 years since a coach made the jump from the NCAA to the NHL.

