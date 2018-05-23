Dolphins' Tannehill back at practice after missing 2017 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Dolphins' Tannehill back at practice after missing 2017

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill stretches out during an NFL organized team activities football practice, Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at the Dolphins training facility in Davie, Fla. Tannehill returns to the Dolphins' pra... (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill stretches out during an NFL organized team activities football practice, Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at the Dolphins training facility in Davie, Fla. Tannehill returns to the Dolphins' pra...
(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill gestures as he speaks during a news conference after an NFL organized team activities football practice, Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at the Dolphins training facility in Davie, Fla. Tanneh... (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill gestures as he speaks during a news conference after an NFL organized team activities football practice, Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at the Dolphins training facility in Davie, Fla. Tanneh...
(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill gestures during an NFL organized team activities football practice, Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at the Dolphins training facility in Davie, Fla. Tannehill returns to the Dolphins' practice... (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill gestures during an NFL organized team activities football practice, Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at the Dolphins training facility in Davie, Fla. Tannehill returns to the Dolphins' practice...

By STEVEN WINE
AP Sports Writer

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) - Ryan Tannehill is back on the field with the Miami Dolphins and says he's not thinking about his surgically repaired left knee.

Tannehill is practicing this week for the first time since a torn left ACL in training camp ended his 2017 season before it began. A serious injury to the same knee forced him to miss the final four games in 2016, which means he hasn't played in nearly 18 months.

Speaking publicly Wednesday for the first time since he was hurt last August, Tannehill said he's not worried about his knee or getting hit. He has received medical clearance without limitations and isn't even wearing a knee brace this week.

Tannehill says the toughest part about being sidelined was missing the day-to-day grind with his teammates.

___

More AP NFL: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve_Wine

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Hillary Clinton to address New York Democrats

    Hillary Clinton to address New York Democrats

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 12:33 AM EDT2018-05-23 04:33:13 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 2:27 PM EDT2018-05-23 18:27:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this April 6, 2017 file photo, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during the Women in the World Summit in New York. Clinton plans to address New York state Democrats at the party's nominating conv...(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this April 6, 2017 file photo, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during the Women in the World Summit in New York. Clinton plans to address New York state Democrats at the party's nominating conv...
    Hillary Clinton plans to address New York state Democrats at the party's nominating convention on Long Island.More >>
    Hillary Clinton plans to address New York state Democrats at the party's nominating convention on Long Island.More >>

  • Wyoming courts tech behind cryptocurrency to entice business

    Wyoming courts tech behind cryptocurrency to entice business

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:03 AM EDT2018-05-23 07:03:06 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 2:27 PM EDT2018-05-23 18:27:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mead Gruver). In this March 8, 2018 photo Wyoming state Rep. Tyler Lindholm poses next to computer servers in an office building in Cheyenne, Wyo. Lindholm was a lead proponent of several new laws that have made Wyoming friendly to the networ...(AP Photo/Mead Gruver). In this March 8, 2018 photo Wyoming state Rep. Tyler Lindholm poses next to computer servers in an office building in Cheyenne, Wyo. Lindholm was a lead proponent of several new laws that have made Wyoming friendly to the networ...
    Companies flock to register in Wyoming after bold push for hyped new technology but results remain virtual.More >>
    Companies flock to register in Wyoming after bold push for hyped new technology but results remain virtual.More >>

  • California's West Hollywood declares 'Stormy Daniels Day'

    California's West Hollywood declares 'Stormy Daniels Day'

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-05-23 15:13:11 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 2:27 PM EDT2018-05-23 18:27:33 GMT
    City leaders to declare 'Stormy Daniels Day' in West Hollywood, California.More >>
    City leaders to declare 'Stormy Daniels Day' in West Hollywood, California.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly