M St. homicide victim identified

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
The shooting was reporetd at 11:52 p.m. May 22 in the 400 block of M Street. (Photo source: Lee Holeman, WAVE 3 News) The shooting was reporetd at 11:52 p.m. May 22 in the 400 block of M Street. (Photo source: Lee Holeman, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The name of a man murdered in the South Louisville neighborhood has been released.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says Anthony Edwards, 20, of Louisville, died from a gunshot wound.

Edwards was found around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday in the backyard of a home in the 400 block of M Street.

No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information can call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

