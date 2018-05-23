Lucrative baby eel fishery shut down over illegal sales - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Lucrative baby eel fishery shut down over illegal sales

By PATRICK WHITTLE
Associated Press

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine's highly lucrative baby eel fishery is being shut down two weeks early due to concerns about illegal sales.

Fishermen seek the elvers in Maine because of the fish's role as seed stock in Asian aquaculture. The Maine Department of Marine Resources announced that it's shutting down the fishery on Thursday morning.

The elver fishery is tightly regulated to deter poaching because of the high value of the baby fish. They're selling for nearly $2,400 per pound at the docks in Maine, the only state with a significant elver fishery.

Maine fishermen had harvested more than 90 percent of the 9,688-pound annual limit as of Wednesday.

Some elver dealers in the state have been paying a cash amount that is much less than the typical price for legally harvested eels, Jeff Nichols, a spokesman for the marine department, said an investigation by the Maine Marine Patrol found.

"The future of this lucrative fishery is now in question," state Marine Resources Commissioner Patrick Keliher in a statement.

Keliher added that the state will consider additional measures to make sure it remains in compliance with the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, an interstate authority that manages fisheries.

The Atlantic States commission supports closing the fishery, said Tina Berger, a spokeswoman for the commission.

The illegal sales circumvent a swipe-card system used to track elver sales in the state, Nichols said. He said the state's investigation is still ongoing and criminal charges will be filed against dealers and fishermen who bought and sold elvers without using the swipe card system. Nichols also said dealers are required to use a check or cashier's check, and not cash, to purchase elvers.

The closure of the fishery is a blow to law-abiding fishermen, said Darrell Young, co-director of the Maine Elver Fishermen Association.

"These guys need to be punished," Young said. "Don't punish the guys who are doing good."

Maine has been in contact with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Department about whether federal laws might have been broken, Nichols said.

A spokeswoman for the federal agency declined to comment. It's in the midst of Operation Broken Glass, an investigation into the illegal trafficking of elvers in several states. That effort has already resulted in several arrests and convictions.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Hairstylist: Client named Paddock said venue easy to attack

    Hairstylist: Client named Paddock said venue easy to attack

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 12:08 PM EDT2018-05-23 16:08:03 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 5:56 PM EDT2018-05-23 21:56:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 file photo, drapes billow out of broken windows at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, following a mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas. Police in Las Ve...(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 file photo, drapes billow out of broken windows at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, following a mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas. Police in Las Ve...

    Police in Las Vegas released documents Wednesday that they said contain dispatch logs and additional officer reports about the investigation into the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

    More >>

    Police in Las Vegas released documents Wednesday that they said contain dispatch logs and additional officer reports about the investigation into the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

    More >>

  • Amid debate, Wyoming approves Yellowstone-area grizzly hunt

    Amid debate, Wyoming approves Yellowstone-area grizzly hunt

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 2:16 AM EDT2018-05-23 06:16:06 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 5:56 PM EDT2018-05-23 21:56:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jim Urquhart, File). FILE - In this July 6, 2011, file photo, a grizzly bear roams near Beaver Lake in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo. Wyoming will decide Wednesday, May 23, 2018, whether to allow grizzly bear hunting for the first time in de...(AP Photo/Jim Urquhart, File). FILE - In this July 6, 2011, file photo, a grizzly bear roams near Beaver Lake in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo. Wyoming will decide Wednesday, May 23, 2018, whether to allow grizzly bear hunting for the first time in de...
    Wyoming to decide whether to allow grizzly bear hunting for first time in decades, would be biggest hunt in lower 48 states.More >>
    Wyoming to decide whether to allow grizzly bear hunting for first time in decades, would be biggest hunt in lower 48 states.More >>

  • The Latest: Rockets to remember Santa Fe shooting victims

    The Latest: Rockets to remember Santa Fe shooting victims

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 12:07 PM EDT2018-05-23 16:07:41 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 5:56 PM EDT2018-05-23 21:56:24 GMT
    (Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP). A young woman cries, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, by a memorial for Santa Fe High School freshman Aaron Kyle McLeod who was killed Friday during a shooting at the school, in Santa Fe, Texas.(Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP). A young woman cries, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, by a memorial for Santa Fe High School freshman Aaron Kyle McLeod who was killed Friday during a shooting at the school, in Santa Fe, Texas.
    Teachers have returned to work at a Texas high school where 10 people were killed.More >>
    Teachers have returned to work at a Texas high school where 10 people were killed.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly