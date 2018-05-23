LMPD seeking leads to identity suspected bank robber

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are asking for help to identify a bank robbery suspect.

The robbery happened Thursday, May 17 around 6:05 p.m. at the US Bank inside the Meijer at 4100 Towne Center Drive. LMPD detectives say the man handed a note demanding cash to a teller.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ M St. homicide victim identified

+ Judge: Lawyer can't represent man in death penalty case

+ Man shot in Shawnee neighborhood

The suspect is described as being between 25 to 30 years old, stands 5’7" to 5’9”, and weighs 140 to 160 pounds.

Anyone with information can call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

No one was injured during the robbery.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.