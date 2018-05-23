Aaron Hernandez fiancée announces she's expecting a baby - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Aaron Hernandez fiancée announces she's expecting a baby

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - The former fiancée of the late NFL player Aaron Hernandez says she is expecting a baby.

Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez made the announcement in a post on Instagram on Tuesday. She says she and her daughter with Hernandez, Avielle, are "blessed" to be expecting a baby girl.

She did not say who the father is or when she is due, and asked for privacy.

Aaron Hernandez was a top player for the New England Patriots before being arrested in the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd, the boyfriend of Jenkins Hernandez's sister. He was convicted of murder in 2015.

In April 2017, he was acquitted of the 2012 killing two men in Boston, but days later committed suicide in a Massachusetts prison. His murder conviction was erased after his death.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Police release 2,100 pages of Las Vegas shooting documents

    Police release 2,100 pages of Las Vegas shooting documents

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 12:08 PM EDT2018-05-23 16:08:03 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:05:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 file photo, drapes billow out of broken windows at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, following a mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas. Police in Las Ve...(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 file photo, drapes billow out of broken windows at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, following a mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas. Police in Las Ve...
    Police in Las Vegas are promising to release dispatch logs and additional officer reports about the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.More >>
    Police in Las Vegas are promising to release dispatch logs and additional officer reports about the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.More >>

  • ACLU sues over battleground Ohio's congressional districts

    ACLU sues over battleground Ohio's congressional districts

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-05-23 15:13:15 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:05:23 GMT
    The ACLU has filed a constitutional challenge to Ohio's congressional map, using Republican Gov. John Kasich's statements opposing gerrymandering as ammunition.More >>
    The ACLU has filed a constitutional challenge to Ohio's congressional map, using Republican Gov. John Kasich's statements opposing gerrymandering as ammunition.More >>

  • Convicted killer found guilty of 5 California murders

    Convicted killer found guilty of 5 California murders

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:02 PM EDT2018-05-23 19:02:15 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:05:21 GMT
    (Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register via AP). In this March 21, 2018 photo, Andrew Urdiales looks back into the courtroom gallery as opening statements began his trial in Santa Ana, Calif. Urdiales has been found guilty of the murders of five wo...(Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register via AP). In this March 21, 2018 photo, Andrew Urdiales looks back into the courtroom gallery as opening statements began his trial in Santa Ana, Calif. Urdiales has been found guilty of the murders of five wo...
    A convicted Illinois killer was found guilty Wednesday of the murders of five women in Southern California more than two decades ago.More >>
    A convicted Illinois killer was found guilty Wednesday of the murders of five women in Southern California more than two decades ago.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly