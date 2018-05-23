Suspect in shootings charged with multiple wanton endangerment charges

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man who admits to being involved in two shootings that put the lives of others in danger is now in custody.

Quintin Lewis, 19, of Louisville, was arrested May 22 on 10 counts of wanton endangerment and one count of criminal mischief.

Lewis told Louisville Metro police that he was in a car on Cedrus Circle around 11:30 a.m. April 21 and fired a gun out of the car window, according to his arrest report. Lewis then said he gave the gun to another person in the car who fired shots at a house in the 5200 block of Cedrus Circle.

Six people were inside the home and endangered by the gunfire.

Metro police say Lewis also admitted to being involved in another shooting on the day he was arrested. Lewis told police that after leaving a store with two other people the others in the car fired 20 shots at a house that was occupied by a woman and her family.

Lewis, who online jail records also show is facing a number of other charges in unrelated cases, is being held on a $25,000 cash bond at Louisville Metro Corrections. His next court date is scheduled for June 1.

