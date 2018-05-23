Run for the Wall stops in Louisville on the way to Washington D.C.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Early Wednesday morning a group of 500 motorcyclists, comprised of Veterans and Veteran supporters, arrived at Robley Rex VA Medical Center to visit with patients as part of their journey to the nation's capitol.

The motorcyclists are participating in the annual pilgrimage across the heartland of America, called Run for the Wall. Each year in May, since 1989, riders come together in an ongoing effort "to promote healing among ALL veterans and their families and friends, to call for an accounting of all Prisoners of War and those Missing in Action (POW/MIA), to honor the memory of those Killed in Action (KIA) from all wars, and to support our military personnel all over the world."

Their journey will come to an end in Washington, DC, where the group will unite with Rolling Thunder Parade from the Pentagon to the Vietnam Memorial Wall.

At the medical center, cyclists visited with inpatients, outpatients, visitors and employees before continuing on their way.

Additional information about Run for the Wall can be found here.

