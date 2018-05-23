New information revealed in alleged LMDC inmate beat down

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two Louisville Metro Department of Corrections officers, a beaten inmate, and now there are accusations that one of those officers tried to cover up his tracks.

A lawsuit filed against the two officers accused, David Schwartz and Devan Edwards, was recently filed. Former Corrections Officer Schwartz was fired from the jail for allegedly attacking an inmate in what his boss called a "fit of rage." Schwartz could face criminal charges in relation to the incident.

The Louisville Metro Police Department's Public Integrity Unit has started an investigation. It is still unclear who the case will be referred to for review after their work is complete.

"We both just felt like, 'What can we do now?,'" Janelle Stark told WAVE 3 News in an exclusive interview.

Stark is inmate Terry Whitehead's mother.

WAVE 3 News has learned after the alleged attack, Schwartz tried to get Whitehead arrested.

"They filed a criminal charge against Terry to cover their own behinds," Lonita Baker, Whitehead's attorney, said.

In that arrest report, Schwartz said Whitehead spit in his face and attacked him. But the charge in this arrest was dismissed after Schwartz's body camera video was reviewed.

Whitehead's attorney said Whitehead was already in handcuffs when Schwartz and Officer Devan Edwards repeatedly punched him in the face and then moved him somewhere else where they continued beating him.

"For the criminal justice system to work all the players have to play by the rule of law and Schwartz and Edwards were not playing by the rules," Baker said.

Whitehead was in jail accused of felonies, including an assault on another corrections officer. Whitehead was accused of striking the officer in the head.

To Whitehead's mother, her son's previous accusations should not have played a role in the latest incident.

"No. Even though he's in jail, I want him to be safe and he does not deserve to be treated like he's not a human," she said.

Jail officials told WAVE 3 News the body camera video will be released soon.

