Judicial candidate Danny Alvarez dies less than 24 hours after winning primary

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A candidate for Jefferson County district court judge has died less than 24 hours after winning the primary race.

Attorney Danny Alvarez was in the running for Kentucky District Court 30 Division 9 court judge. Alvarez was the top vote getter in a field of four candidates which included incumbent judge Andre Bergeron. Alvarez would have faced Tanisha Ann Hickerson in November.

Alvarez died Wednesday afternoon.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be made.

Judge Stephanie Burke released a statement following Alvarez's death.

"Danny was one of the finest people to ever work in the local criminal justice system and he would have made an incredible jurist," said Burk. "He was such an advocate for encouraging diversity and fairness.The whole legal community is completely devastated."

The exact cause of his death has not been confirmed by family, officials or Alvarez's campaign.

