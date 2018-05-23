Kroger celebrates opening of new store in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Kroger celebrated the grand opening of their new Marketplace store in Jeffersonville on Wednesday.

The 90,000-square foot store, located at 1027 Jeffersonville Commons Boulevard, offers the latest technological conveniences like Scan, Bag, Go digital checkout and Clicklist. The store also offers The Little Clinic, apparel, and expanded varieties of produce, meat, seafood and deli.

This location also offers a new Starbucks, Murray’s Cheese Shop, and Eli’s Bar-b-que.

“We are appreciative of Kroger’s investment in Jeffersonville and we look forward to serving our community for years to come,” said Gerald Tye, Store Manager.

The Jeffersonville location operates 7 days per week from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m.

There are 9 traditional check lanes, 18 U-Scan check lanes, a drive thru pharmacy, and Clicklist.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Wild kingdom meets suburbia; bobcat naps at Georgetown home

+ Shakeup in District 5 following primary election

+ Run for the Wall stops in Louisville on the way to Washington D.C.

This store has created 130 new jobs in Jeffersonville, and now employs more than 280 associates.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.