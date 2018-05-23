Blessings in a Backpack, Texas Roadhouse partner to feed hungry children this summer

Texas Roadhouse employees partnered with Blessings in a Backpack to provide food to children this summer. (Source: WAVE 3 News/ Michael Flynn)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In a continuing effort to reduce food insecurity for low-income children in the summer months, 100 employees from Texas Roadhouse partnered with Blessings in a Backpack to pack 8,000 food packages at the South Louisville Community Center on Wednesday.

Summer Blessings was founded in 2016, by Texas Roadhouse associates LaShelle LeMaster and Paula Logue. The program complements Blessings in a Backpack which provides food packages to low-income children through the school system and successfully feeds more than 93,000 children in 47 states across the nation.

“Nationwide, more than 15.8 million children face childhood food insecurity,” Kim Holsclaw, with Blessings in a Backpack said in a press release. “That’s more than the populations of New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago combined!”

In 2017, Texas Roadhouse partnered with Blessings in a Backpack, Sysco and Louisville Parks & Recreation to fill 3,600 bags for children at six different community centers. Each bag contains about seven food items including canned ravioli, spaghetti and meatballs, fruit cups, and crackers.

“We’ve seen the impact and want to help even more children,” Paula says. “As restaurant operators, we have the ability and resources to collectively make an impact on hunger in our community.”

“We are happy our contribution has made it possible to expand this program from six community centers to all thirteen,” said Brooke Pardue, CEO of the Louisville Parks Foundation. “Helping to create a healthy community is part of what we do.”

Summer Blessings sponsors include Texas Roadhouse, Louisville Parks Foundation, Sysco, The Oliver Group, Louisville Parks & Recreation, PrintTex USA and Coca-Cola.

