Atherton High School to become 13th Academies of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Atherton is set to become the 13th Academies of Louisville high school in JCPS.

On Tuesday, JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio, Atherton High School principal Dr. Tom Aberli, and Atherton High School students celebrated Atherton's transformation.

Over time, the school will launch four academies, a Freshman Academy, as well as academies that will focus on health science, engineering and media arts.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Kroger celebrates opening of new store in Jeffersonville

+ Run for the Wall stops in Louisville on the way to Washington D.C.

+ American Pharoah helping charities off the track

Launched at the start of the 2017-18 school year at 11 JCPS high schools, the Academies of Louisville initiative aims to evolve public education to equip students with the skills and expertise to meet the needs of a 21st Century workforce.

The academy model benefits all students through a personalized learning experience within a small learning community; participation in hands-on, project-based learning; development of 21st Century essential skills; and community involvement.

The change will officially take place beginning in the 2018-19 school year.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.