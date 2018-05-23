'Not in my backyard,' say those opposed to Topgolf at Oxmoor Center

Officials said they're working with neighbors to ease concerns about Topgolf. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Neighbors have concerns about lights and noise if Topgolf were to move into Oxmoor Center. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - On Wednesday, dozens rallied against a plan for an entertainment venue in the now empty Sear’s store space.

Plans for Topgolf are still in the works and officials said they are listening to concerns voiced by neighbors.

The driving range and entertainment facility has attracted a lot of attention from some living in Oxmoor Woods and the city of Hurstbourne. Those with lawn signs opposing Topgolf said lights, traffic, and noise would be a problem. But the issues aren't not black and white for all of the residents.

>>> READ: What is Topgolf?

Elizabeth Ferreri told WAVE 3 News she supports Topgolf, just not at Oxmoor Center.

“This doesn't belong in any Louisville residence back yard," Ferreri said.

Nearby resident Suzanne Higdon is an avid golfer but opposes the construction of net posts that encase the range and extend 170 feet high. Higdon said late hours mean lights will illuminate her neighborhood until two in the morning.

“We don't want to have to walk home from it,” Higdon said. “I'd rather it be downtown at the fairgrounds and we will Uber home if that's what it takes.”

Officials said the lights shouldn't be a problem for residents.

RELATED STORIES

+ City of Hurstbourne residents concerned about Topgolf

+ Hurstbourne residents show up in force to oppose Topgolf location

“The lights will be LED and will point downward as opposed to outward as the lights have done in other facilities,” Kendall Merrick, General Manager of Oxmoor Center, said.

Merrick said officials have submitted new plans to reflect the neighbors' concerns. As of the end of the day Wednesday, Metro Government had not received any updates.

Other neighbors who spoke to WAVE 3 News think the addition of Topgolf could be beneficial to Louisville and the neighborhood.

“Unfortunately, malls are dying,” resident Chris McNulty said. “Everyone is buying online, so I think malls are going to shrink. I think if something good is not put in the former Sears it's going to cause more problems.”

McNulty lives on the corner of South Lyndon Lane. He's visited other Topgolf locations and said he's excited about the prospect of having an entertainment venue half a mile from his home.

“It's upscale and it's fun,” McNulty said. "I think most people who oppose it have never been to one.”

Topgolf is beginning a process to finalize its plans. Merrick said she hopes to have it all done by the end of the year.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.