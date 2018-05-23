Jefferson Co. delegates meet with education commissioner about JCPS takeover

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - The clock is ticking for Jefferson County Public Schools.

The district has just about a week to decide if they'll appeal the state board of education's recommendation for a takeover.

On Wednesday Jefferson County delegates went to Frankfort to meet with education commissioner Dr. Wayne Lewis to find out more about what a takeover would entail and why it is necessary.

“I don’t think we got the answers that we needed today,” Senator Morgan McGarvey said. “I thought the answers were somewhat evasive, we didn’t get a lot of specifics - in fact, we don’t know what fixes have been made to this point from the audit that was conducted so I still have a lot more questions.”

An audit found JCPS management was "critically ineffective.”

Around 20 state representatives went to the meeting.

Representative Mary Lou Marzian said she feels that local leaders can take care of JCPS and the state should step out.

“Pretty much we’re all on the same page because we’re reflecting what our constituents are telling us and they’re very angry and distraught over this reach of Jefferson County over Frankfort,” Representative Mary Lou Marzian said.

There is no word yet on whether or not the JCPS Board of Education will appeal the recommendation.

