Lou City FC knocks off St. Louis FC 1-0 in U.S. Open Cup

Louisville, KY (WAVE) - A bullet off the foot of defender Sean Totsch sent Louisville City FC to a 1-0 win over St. Louis FC and into the fourth round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

With 2,000 fans on hand at Mark and Cindy Lynn Stadium on the campus of the University of Louisville, Totsch provided the only score in the 58th minute. "We're told that if they're giving you the space, you keep taking it, and I fancy myself to shoot, but usually I try to play it off, but I decided to take my chance," Totsch said.

Lou City will now wait for a blind draw on Thursday to determine match ups in the next round and could face a team from Major League Soccer.

Lou City returns to it's USL schedule with a visit to FC Cincinnati on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Nippert Stadium.

