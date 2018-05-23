LMPD investigating shooting in Newburg

The shooting was reported around 11 p.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after one person was shot in Newburg.

The call of the shooting was reported in the 4500 block of Shasta Trail around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.

Once on scene, police found one man shot.

The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital. It's unclear if he lived at the location of the shooting.

The condition of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

