LMPD investigating shooting in Okolona

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD is investigating a shooting in Okolona.

The call of the shooting came in around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, according to MetroSafe. Once on scene police found one man shot.

The victim was expected to be transported to University of Louisville Hospital. It's unclear if he lived at the location of the shooting.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 574-LMPD.

