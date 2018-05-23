Police: No charges filed against parents whose child died in hot car

Police said the girl's adoptive father, Matt Barker, unintentionally left the child in a car seat after dropping off her 5-year-old sibling at a daycare Wednesday morning.More >>
Pamela Bratcher-Tutt, 51, of Louisville, was arrested on Wednesday. She is charged with assault, menacing, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.More >>
Attorney Danny Alvarez died Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Whether you’re packing up to bike, driving by car, or catching a flight, the next few days are some of the busiest travel days of the year across America.More >>
In the video, it appears the mother and her son were punched, knocked down and hit in the face and head by several young men.More >>
