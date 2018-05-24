Condemned killer blames attack on 'homosexual panic'

A gay Kentucky man has lost his bid to challenge GOP clerk Kim Davis, who went to jail three years ago for denying him and others marriage licenses despite a historic U.S. Supreme Court decision.More >>
Josh McGill spent Saturday night at the Pulse. “Everyone was having fun,” the Gulfport native said. “Typical night. They always have last call at 1:45 a.m.” McGill and his two roommates stood near a door leading to an outdoor patio. It all seemed so normal. And then, “We heard the three initial shots,” the nursing student remembered. “You just hear gunshot after gunshot after gunshot and that was very scary. And my main thought was hide.”More >>
Prom is supposed to be the night every senior looks forward to, but those dreams were canceled the moment Central Heights High School administrators decided the liability wasn’t worth the risk of planning the off-campus dance.More >>
Nearly 40 years after he created the multi-color symbol of the LGBT movement, Gilbert Baker died Friday at the age of 65.More >>
The American Civil Liberties Union and the ACLU of Mississippi have filed a lawsuit challenging HB 1523.More >>
World-renowned pop star Belinda Carlisle is joining the chorus of voices calling for the repeal of Mississippi’s Religious Liberty Accommodations Act.More >>
The deadline has passed for the state to oppose the federal same sex adoption, and the first couple in the Pine Belt wasted no time getting to the Forrest County Chancery Court Wednesday.More >>
Democrat Danica Roem has defeated Del. Bob Marshall in the 13th House District race to become the first transgender person election to Virginia's state legislature.More >>
The state's attorney general is calling out Gov. John Bel Edwards regarding his executive order protecting the LGBT community.More >>
