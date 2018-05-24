Thousands of soldiers, family members gather for Fort Knox Centennial photo

Fort Knox's history began with a group of soldiers gathered in West Point at what was then known as Camp Knox. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Around 2,000 service, community and family members gathered for the photo. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

FORT KNOX, KY (WAVE) - It was a picture perfect day at Fort Knox on Wednesday.

Around 2,000 soldiers, with their families and community members, gathered to take a photo that hearkens back an entire century.

World War I ended in 1918 and Fort Knox’s history began with a photo of about 10,000 soldiers gathered at the location in nearby West Point, Kentucky for a photo of what was then known as Camp Knox.

Many people know Fort Knox for its vast quantities of gold bullion stored by the U.S. government, but over the years it has served many military purposes.

It started with artillery training for the first World War. For sixty years it was the home of the U.S. Army armor center.

“We’ve trained millions of soldiers,” Matthew Rector, Fort Knox Architectural Historian, said.

That’s why the military post knew the timing was right for another photo to match what happened one hundred years ago.

“It’s an opportunity to bring in the public," Fort Knox Cultural Resources Manager Criss Helmkamp said. "It’s quite a celebration.”

The community support has been there for 100 years and Helmkamp said he believes because of its facilities and efficiency, Fort Knox will be around for another century celebration photo in 2118.



