'Nut rage' Korean Air heiress questioned over housekeepers - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

'Nut rage' Korean Air heiress questioned over housekeepers

(Park Dong-ju/Yonhap via AP). Cho Hyun-ah, center, bows before entering a Korea Immigration Service office for questioning in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, May 24, 2018. Cho, the Korean Air heiress whose tantrum over nuts delayed a flight four years ag... (Park Dong-ju/Yonhap via AP). Cho Hyun-ah, center, bows before entering a Korea Immigration Service office for questioning in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, May 24, 2018. Cho, the Korean Air heiress whose tantrum over nuts delayed a flight four years ag...
(Park Dong-ju/Yonhap via AP). Cho Hyun-ah, center, is questioned by reporters before entering a Korea Immigration Service office for questioning in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, May 24, 2018. Cho, the Korean Air heiress whose tantrum over nuts delayed ... (Park Dong-ju/Yonhap via AP). Cho Hyun-ah, center, is questioned by reporters before entering a Korea Immigration Service office for questioning in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, May 24, 2018. Cho, the Korean Air heiress whose tantrum over nuts delayed ...

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - A Korean Air heiress whose tantrum over nuts delayed a flight nearly four years ago is being investigated by South Korean immigration officials on suspicion she unlawfully hired housekeepers from the Philippines.

Cho Hyun-ah on Thursday bowed and apologized for "causing troubles" before entering a Korea Immigration Service office in Seoul for questioning.

Cho and her sister resigned from their executive positions at Korean Air in April following public criticism over their behavior and allegations their family mistreated and abused employees. Investigators are also looking into suspicions that the Cho family, including the company's chairman Cho Yang-ho, evaded taxes and used airline services to smuggle luxury goods.

Cho's sister, Cho Hyun-min, is currently under investigation for allegedly hurling a cup of water during a business meeting.

In December 2014, Cho got angry after she was served macadamia nuts in a bag instead of on a dish and her tantrum forced the Korean Air plane to return to a boarding gate at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport. She was released from jail in South Korea in May 2015 after the top court suspended her sentence over the case.

Immigration officials suspect Cho and her mother, Lee Myeong-hee, unlawfully recruited and hired about 10 to 20 housekeepers from the Philippines by documenting them as Korean Air trainees. Under South Korean law, foreign nationals must obtain visas given to marriage migrants or people of Korean heritage to work as housekeepers.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Discovery of World War II soldier's plane brings closure

    Discovery of World War II soldier's plane brings closure

    Thursday, May 24 2018 1:51 AM EDT2018-05-24 05:51:58 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 4:52 AM EDT2018-05-24 08:52:56 GMT
    (U.S. Army Air Force/Kelly Family Research Project via AP). This circa 1943 U.S. Army Air Force photo from the Kelly Family Research Project shows the "Heaven Can Wait" B-24 bomber, location unknown, in which Lt. Thomas Kelly died when it was shot down...(U.S. Army Air Force/Kelly Family Research Project via AP). This circa 1943 U.S. Army Air Force photo from the Kelly Family Research Project shows the "Heaven Can Wait" B-24 bomber, location unknown, in which Lt. Thomas Kelly died when it was shot down...
    When Tom Kelly's relatives got word that his World War II B-24 bomber had finally been found, a wave of exhilaration and grief washed over them.More >>
    When Tom Kelly's relatives got word that his World War II B-24 bomber had finally been found, a wave of exhilaration and grief washed over them.More >>

  • Las Vegas strike would have far-reaching effect

    Las Vegas strike would have far-reaching effect

    Thursday, May 24 2018 3:12 AM EDT2018-05-24 07:12:05 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 4:52 AM EDT2018-05-24 08:52:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017 file photo, Elvis tribute artist Eddie Powers poses for a photo with newlyweds Rob and Kelly Roznowski after he married them at the Welcome to Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas. What happen...(AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017 file photo, Elvis tribute artist Eddie Powers poses for a photo with newlyweds Rob and Kelly Roznowski after he married them at the Welcome to Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas. What happen...

    If members of the union that includes hotel and food workers don't show up to work, it could cost the destination millions and lead to travel woes for anyone taking a vacation or business trip to Sin City.

    More >>

    If members of the union that includes hotel and food workers don't show up to work, it could cost the destination millions and lead to travel woes for anyone taking a vacation or business trip to Sin City.

    More >>

  • New wind projects would deliver enough power for 600K homes

    New wind projects would deliver enough power for 600K homes

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:51 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:51:38 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 4:52 AM EDT2018-05-24 08:52:19 GMT
    Massachusetts and Rhode Island have announced offshore wind projects aimed at delivering a combined 1,200 megawatts of energy.More >>
    Massachusetts and Rhode Island have announced offshore wind projects aimed at delivering a combined 1,200 megawatts of energy.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly