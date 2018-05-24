Villa Hills family flees house fire

A northern Kentucky family is safe, but their home is a total loss after fire swept through it Thursday morning, fire officials said.

Villa Hills firefighters responded to the 600 block of River Road just before 4 a.m.

They said they found heavy flames shooting from the home, and two other fire departments arrived to help: Crescent Springs and Ludlow.

Despite their efforts to battle the blaze, the home appears to be a total loss, fire officials said.

Damage was set at $80,000 to $90,0000.

The family of four - two adults and two children - were in the home when fire broke out, but they safely evacuated, fire officials said.

Heavy smoke has enveloped the neighborhood.

River Road is shut down until further notice.

