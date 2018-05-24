Red Nose Day 2018: Raising money to fight childhood poverty

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Red Nose Day is a global fundraising campaign founded by the nonprofit Comic Relief. It started 19 years ago in the U.K.

In the four years since Red Nose Day came to the U.S., over $100 million has been raised to combat childhood poverty.

Tonight, you can tune in to WAVE 3 News and NBC for a night of celebration.

8 p.m. - Red Nose Day edition of "American Ninja Warrior"

9 p.m. - Red Nose Day edition of "Hollywood Game Night"

10 p.m. - Red Nose Day Special featuring host Chris Hardwick and guests Kirsten Bell, Kelly Clarkson, Julia Roberts, Ed Sheeran, Marlon Wayans, Sean Hayes, Ellie Kemper, Zooey Deschanel, Sasheer Zamata, Tony Hale, Jane Lynch, Jack McBrayer, Akbar Gbajabiamila and Matt Iseman will be a part of the broadcast this year.

Donations go to partner charities that support the welfare of children in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Latin America, Asia and Africa. Some of the partner charities and recipients of donations include the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Children’s Health Fund, Covenant House, Feeding America, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, UnidosUS, Save the Children and The Global Fund.

To donate, you can get your red nose for $1 at Walgreens. You can also donate here with a credit card or PayPal.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has agreed to match all contributions up to $250,000.

