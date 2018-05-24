Morgan Freeman to voice messages for Vancouver transit system

For the next couple of months, the alerts on Vancouver SkyTrains and buses are going to be voiced by Morgan Freeman. (Source: imdb.com)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Commuters in Vancouver get to go with God.

For the next couple of months, the alerts on Vancouver SkyTrains and buses are going to be voiced by Morgan Freeman. The actor is well known for his soothing voice. He's played the president, a Supreme Court justice and God (twice) in his 54-year career.

Buses which usually play computerized etiquette messages will now be voiced by Freeman. He'll be saying such things as:

“Hello transit riders, remember what your mom used to say: please keep your feet off the furniture.”

“Hello bus riders, this is a smoke-free bus, but I’m sure you already knew that…Have a great day.”

“Hello bus riders, please move to the back of the bus.”

“Hello transit riders, please leave your seat for the elderly and pregnant women.”

“Hello transit riders, though I’m sure you have excellent taste in music, remember to keep your headphones at a reasonable volume.”

The new move is part of a partnership between Visa Canada and Vancouver's transit system. Freeman has been the voice of Visa for several years.

