Video of Thor actor dancing with his kids and dog is all you need today

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Actor Chris Hemsworth posted a video of the most adorable dance party.

The video, posted to his Twitter page, shows the Thor actor dancing to Miley Cyrus' "Wrecking Ball" as the kids and dog join in. And the dog is really into it.

Check it out:

What started as a ground breaking music video ended in a savage attack by a cowardly K9. Never work with Kids or Animals. #wreckingball #wreckingdog #daddydaycare #murderonthedancefloor @mileycyrus @liamhemsworth pic.twitter.com/1xuNLd3xdQ — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) May 24, 2018

Hemsworth won't be dancing this weekend, however. He's set to wave the green flag at the Indy 500 on Sunday.

