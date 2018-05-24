Video of Thor actor dancing with his kids and dog is all you need today

Video of Thor actor dancing with his kids and dog is all you nee - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

By Liz Adelberg, Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Actor Chris Hemsworth posted a video of the most adorable dance party.

The video, posted to his Twitter page, shows the Thor actor dancing to Miley Cyrus' "Wrecking Ball" as the kids and dog join in. And the dog is really into it. 

Check it out:

Hemsworth won't be dancing this weekend, however. He's set to wave the green flag at the Indy 500 on Sunday. 

