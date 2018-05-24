Rubber chicken museum opens in Seattle

SEATTLE (WAVE) - What makes rubber chickens funny? We're not sure. But the folks at Archie McPhee aim to find out.

Their new Rubber Chicken Museum opened up last week at the store in Seattle.

The novelty company's website says you'll be able to see the world’s largest rubber chicken and the world’s smallest rubber chicken at the museum, among other rarely-seen novelty treasures.

