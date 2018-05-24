Trump lauds NFL policy banning kneeling for national anthem

With its popularity threatened and critics stretching all the way to the White House, the NFL tries to get past the debate over taking a knee during the national anthem but seems to muddle the issue even more.

With its popularity threatened and critics stretching all the way to the White House, the NFL tries to get past the debate over taking a knee during the national anthem but seems to muddle the issue even more.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump boards Air Force One for a trip to New York to discuss immigration policy, Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md.

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says the NFL is "doing the right thing" with a policy banning kneeling during the national anthem.

Trump spoke to "Fox & Friends" in an interview airing Thursday. The policy forbids players from sitting or taking a knee on the field during the anthem but allows them to stay in the locker room. Any violations of the new rules would result in fines against teams.

Trump says he doesn't "think people should be standing in locker rooms," but he praised the plan overall.

He says, "You have to stand proudly for the national anthem. Or you shouldn't be playing, you shouldn't be there, maybe you shouldn't be in the country."

Trump criticized players kneeling during the anthem during a rally last fall.

