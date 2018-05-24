Trump lauds NFL policy banning kneeling for national anthem

Thursday, May 24 2018 2:32 AM EDT2018-05-24 06:32:12 GMT
Thursday, May 24 2018 7:23 AM EDT2018-05-24 11:23:24 GMT
(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid (35) and quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles...
With its popularity threatened and critics stretching all the way to the White House, the NFL tries to get past the debate over taking a knee during the national anthem but seems to muddle the issue even more.
With its popularity threatened and critics stretching all the way to the White House, the NFL tries to get past the debate over taking a knee during the national anthem but seems to muddle the issue even more.
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says the NFL is "doing the right thing" with a policy banning kneeling during the national anthem.
Trump spoke to "Fox & Friends" in an interview airing Thursday. The policy forbids players from sitting or taking a knee on the field during the anthem but allows them to stay in the locker room. Any violations of the new rules would result in fines against teams.
Trump says he doesn't "think people should be standing in locker rooms," but he praised the plan overall.
He says, "You have to stand proudly for the national anthem. Or you shouldn't be playing, you shouldn't be there, maybe you shouldn't be in the country."
Trump criticized players kneeling during the anthem during a rally last fall.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Thursday, May 24 2018 3:02 AM EDT2018-05-24 07:02:25 GMT
Thursday, May 24 2018 7:25 AM EDT2018-05-24 11:25:29 GMT
(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). In this May 17, 2018, photo, Republican Senate candidate Kelli Ward talks about her platform policies at a Scottsdale Tea Party event in Scottsdale, Ariz. Arizona conservatives are torn between two icons of their movement -...
Arizona conservatives are torn between two icons of their movement - former Sheriff Joe Arpaio and former state senator Kelli Ward - in the GOP Senate primary.More >>
Arizona conservatives are torn between two icons of their movement - former Sheriff Joe Arpaio and former state senator Kelli Ward - in the GOP Senate primary.More >>
Wednesday, May 23 2018 12:07 AM EDT2018-05-23 04:07:36 GMT
Thursday, May 24 2018 7:25 AM EDT2018-05-24 11:25:04 GMT
(AP Photo/Wade Payne). In this photo taken Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Mt. Vernon, Ky., Travis Brenda, a teacher at Rockcastle County High School, speaks during an interview. Brenda, a Republican running for the state House of Representatives, is challen...
Teachers in Kentucky could soon be taking politicians to school.More >>
Teachers in Kentucky could soon be taking politicians to school.More >>
Wednesday, May 23 2018 12:13 PM EDT2018-05-23 16:13:38 GMT
Thursday, May 24 2018 7:24 AM EDT2018-05-24 11:24:37 GMT
Twitter says the move is to provide users with "authentic information" and prevent spoofed and fake accounts from fooling users. The labels will include what office a person is running for and where. (Source: Twitter)
Twitter says it's adding special labels to tweets from some U.S. political candidates ahead of this year's midterm elections.
Thursday, May 24 2018 12:42 AM EDT2018-05-24 04:42:28 GMT
Thursday, May 24 2018 7:23 AM EDT2018-05-24 11:23:58 GMT
(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). In this May 23, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump speaks to the media before boarding the Marine One helicopter on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Two House lawmakers who are allies of President Donald Tr...
A briefing Thursday about classified documents will be for just two Republican House members, both Trump allies, as Trump and his supporters in Congress press for information on the outside informant.
Thursday, May 24 2018 2:32 AM EDT2018-05-24 06:32:12 GMT
Thursday, May 24 2018 7:23 AM EDT2018-05-24 11:23:24 GMT
(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid (35) and quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles...
With its popularity threatened and critics stretching all the way to the White House, the NFL tries to get past the debate over taking a knee during the national anthem but seems to muddle the issue even more.
With its popularity threatened and critics stretching all the way to the White House, the NFL tries to get past the debate over taking a knee during the national anthem but seems to muddle the issue even more.
Thursday, May 24 2018 2:32 AM EDT2018-05-24 06:32:12 GMT
Thursday, May 24 2018 7:23 AM EDT2018-05-24 11:23:24 GMT
(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid (35) and quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles...
With its popularity threatened and critics stretching all the way to the White House, the NFL tries to get past the debate over taking a knee during the national anthem but seems to muddle the issue even more.
With its popularity threatened and critics stretching all the way to the White House, the NFL tries to get past the debate over taking a knee during the national anthem but seems to muddle the issue even more.
Wednesday, May 23 2018 5:23 AM EDT2018-05-23 09:23:14 GMT
Wednesday, May 23 2018 1:58 PM EDT2018-05-23 17:58:04 GMT
(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko). Nihon University's American football player Taisuke Miyagawa bows at a news conference Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Tokyo. The Japanese college football player has apologized for intentionally injuring the quarterback of an oppo...
AP Explains: American football with niche following in Japan.More >>
AP Explains: American football with niche following in Japan.More >>
Tuesday, May 22 2018 8:02 PM EDT2018-05-23 00:02:53 GMT
Wednesday, May 23 2018 12:16 PM EDT2018-05-23 16:16:12 GMT
(AP Photo/John Bazemore). David Tepper, left, speaks as NFL commissioner Roger Goodall looks on during a news conference where he was introduced as the new owner of the Carolina Panthers at the NFL owners spring meeting Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Atlanta.
The NFL approves a new owner for the Carolina Panthers and passes several rule changes, but the league has yet to agree on what, if anything to do about national anthem protests.More >>
The NFL approves a new owner for the Carolina Panthers and passes several rule changes, but the league has yet to agree on what, if anything to do about national anthem protests.More >>
Tuesday, May 22 2018 6:53 PM EDT2018-05-22 22:53:06 GMT
Tuesday, May 22 2018 11:36 PM EDT2018-05-23 03:36:43 GMT
(AP Photo/John Raoux, File). FILE - In this March 26, 2014 file photo, Atlanta Falcons President, CEO and NFL competition committee member Rich McKay speaks about rule changes during a news conference at the NFL football annual meeting in Orlando, Fla....
The NFL has passed a new rule for this season that says any player who initiates contact with his helmet is subject to ejection.More >>
The NFL has passed a new rule for this season that says any player who initiates contact with his helmet is subject to ejection.More >>
Tuesday, May 15 2018 10:06 AM EDT2018-05-15 14:06:22 GMT
Wednesday, May 16 2018 7:32 AM EDT2018-05-16 11:32:30 GMT
People familiar with the situation tell The Associated Press hedge fund manager David Tepper has agreed to buy the Carolina Panthers from team founder Jerry Richardson for a record $2.2 billion.More >>
People familiar with the situation tell The Associated Press hedge fund manager David Tepper has agreed to buy the Carolina Panthers from team founder Jerry Richardson for a record $2.2 billion.More >>