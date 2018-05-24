Trump lauds NFL policy banning kneeling for national anthem - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Trump lauds NFL policy banning kneeling for national anthem

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump boards Air Force One for a trip to New York to discuss immigration policy, Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump boards Air Force One for a trip to New York to discuss immigration policy, Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md.

  • Also on WAVE 3.comMore>>

  • What's next? NFL sparks new questions with anthem policy

    What's next? NFL sparks new questions with anthem policy

    Thursday, May 24 2018 2:32 AM EDT2018-05-24 06:32:12 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 7:23 AM EDT2018-05-24 11:23:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid (35) and quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles...(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid (35) and quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles...

    With its popularity threatened and critics stretching all the way to the White House, the NFL tries to get past the debate over taking a knee during the national anthem but seems to muddle the issue even more.

    More >>

    With its popularity threatened and critics stretching all the way to the White House, the NFL tries to get past the debate over taking a knee during the national anthem but seems to muddle the issue even more.

    More >>

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says the NFL is "doing the right thing" with a policy banning kneeling during the national anthem.

Trump spoke to "Fox & Friends" in an interview airing Thursday. The policy forbids players from sitting or taking a knee on the field during the anthem but allows them to stay in the locker room. Any violations of the new rules would result in fines against teams.

Trump says he doesn't "think people should be standing in locker rooms," but he praised the plan overall.

He says, "You have to stand proudly for the national anthem. Or you shouldn't be playing, you shouldn't be there, maybe you shouldn't be in the country."

Trump criticized players kneeling during the anthem during a rally last fall.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • National politicsNational politicsMore>>

  • Senate primary splits Arizona conservatives between 2 icons

    Senate primary splits Arizona conservatives between 2 icons

    Thursday, May 24 2018 3:02 AM EDT2018-05-24 07:02:25 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 7:25 AM EDT2018-05-24 11:25:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). In this May 17, 2018, photo, Republican Senate candidate Kelli Ward talks about her platform policies at a Scottsdale Tea Party event in Scottsdale, Ariz. Arizona conservatives are torn between two icons of their movement -...(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). In this May 17, 2018, photo, Republican Senate candidate Kelli Ward talks about her platform policies at a Scottsdale Tea Party event in Scottsdale, Ariz. Arizona conservatives are torn between two icons of their movement -...
    Arizona conservatives are torn between two icons of their movement - former Sheriff Joe Arpaio and former state senator Kelli Ward - in the GOP Senate primary.More >>
    Arizona conservatives are torn between two icons of their movement - former Sheriff Joe Arpaio and former state senator Kelli Ward - in the GOP Senate primary.More >>

  • Teachers show strength in Kentucky primary elections

    Teachers show strength in Kentucky primary elections

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 12:07 AM EDT2018-05-23 04:07:36 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 7:25 AM EDT2018-05-24 11:25:04 GMT
    (AP Photo/Wade Payne). In this photo taken Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Mt. Vernon, Ky., Travis Brenda, a teacher at Rockcastle County High School, speaks during an interview. Brenda, a Republican running for the state House of Representatives, is challen...(AP Photo/Wade Payne). In this photo taken Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Mt. Vernon, Ky., Travis Brenda, a teacher at Rockcastle County High School, speaks during an interview. Brenda, a Republican running for the state House of Representatives, is challen...
    Teachers in Kentucky could soon be taking politicians to school.More >>
    Teachers in Kentucky could soon be taking politicians to school.More >>

  • Twitter to add special labels to political candidates in US

    Twitter to add special labels to political candidates in US

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 12:13 PM EDT2018-05-23 16:13:38 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 7:24 AM EDT2018-05-24 11:24:37 GMT
    Twitter says the move is to provide users with "authentic information" and prevent spoofed and fake accounts from fooling users. The labels will include what office a person is running for and where. (Source: Twitter)Twitter says the move is to provide users with "authentic information" and prevent spoofed and fake accounts from fooling users. The labels will include what office a person is running for and where. (Source: Twitter)

    Twitter says it's adding special labels to tweets from some U.S. political candidates ahead of this year's midterm elections.

    More >>

    Twitter says it's adding special labels to tweets from some U.S. political candidates ahead of this year's midterm elections.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly