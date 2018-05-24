Boston-bound flight hits bird, returns safely to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - A JetBlue flight out of Buffalo struck a bird shortly after takeoff and returned safely to the airport.
JetBlue says Flight 2216 bound for Boston struck a bird shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday. The plane had been in the air for about 10 minutes.
JetBlue says the captain decided to return to the airport "out of an abundance caution."
The airline says passengers will be accommodated on other flights.
