Holiday Weekend: Take note of these busiest travel times

Attorney Danny Alvarez died Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Attorney Danny Alvarez died Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Whether you’re packing up to bike, driving by car, or catching a flight, the next few days are some of the busiest travel days of the year across America.More >>
Whether you’re packing up to bike, driving by car, or catching a flight, the next few days are some of the busiest travel days of the year across America.More >>
Louisville Metro Police Department officer Nicholas Rodman, Louisville police officer James Harrison, Clarkson police officer John Skaggs, Salyersville police officer Lewis Marshall and Kentucky State Police trooper David Gibbs will be added to the memorial.More >>
Louisville Metro Police Department officer Nicholas Rodman, Louisville police officer James Harrison, Clarkson police officer John Skaggs, Salyersville police officer Lewis Marshall and Kentucky State Police trooper David Gibbs will be added to the memorial.More >>
In the video, it appears the mother and her son were punched, knocked down and hit in the face and head by several young men.More >>
In the video, it appears the mother and her son were punched, knocked down and hit in the face and head by several young men.More >>
Another great day is expected Thursday with high pressure still in control.More >>
Another great day is expected Thursday with high pressure still in control.More >>