Holiday Weekend: Take note of these busiest travel times

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - You may see Harley Davidsons howling past you on the road over the holiday weekend, honoring service members leading up to Memorial Day.

Whether you’re packing up to bike, driving by car, or catching a flight, the next few days are some of the busiest travel days of the year across America.

Thursdays throughout the year aren't normally very busy at U.S. airports, but the Thursday before Memorial Day weekend is a different story. It’s one of the most crowded days of the year, with more than 1 million people expected to fly, and up to 3 million in total by Monday, according to WalletHub.com.

If your travel plans have you hitting the highway, WAZE says drivers should expect congestion from Friday through Tuesday, particularly during these times:

+ Friday, May 25: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

+ Saturday, May 26 – Monday, May 28: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

+ Tuesday, May 29: 3 pm. to 5 p.m.

Keep that in mind if you're heading up Interstate 71 to Kings Island, north of Cincinnati. The amusement park is offering free admission to active and retired members of the U.S military. Click here for more details.

If you aren’t traveling this weekend, but plan to do some yard work in the warm weather, Lowes, Home Depot and Sherwin Williams are among some of the other businesses offering discounts to veterans and military personnel.

