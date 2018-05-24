Justify gallops in preparation for Belmont and Triple Crown - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Justify gallops in preparation for Belmont and Triple Crown

By GARY B. GRAVES
AP Sports Writer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Justify has begun preparing for the Belmont Stakes and pursuit of the Triple Crown with an energetic gallop around Churchill Downs.

Back at work since returning from last weekend's muddy half-length victory over Bravazo in the Preakness, the unbeaten chestnut colt galloped 1 3/8 miles under a clear sky on a dry, fast surface Thursday morning. Justify won the Kentucky Derby under sloppy conditions here on May 5. Jimmy Barnes, assistant trainer to Hall of Famer Bob Baffert, said the horse "really seemed to enjoy it" this time.

Justify aims to follow muddy wins in the Kentucky Derby and Preakness with a Belmont victory on June 9 to become the 13th Triple Crown champion and the first since American Pharoah in 2015. Baffert has trained both colts and has guided Justify to a 5-0 start as a 3-year-old.

