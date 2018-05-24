May 24, 2018

Changing Spaces

Your space tells your story, that's what Rick Wurzel believes. With each client, he hopes to help them with their own personal needs. Rick has a natural gift and professional training with organizing, staging, and interior redesign. He combined that with his love for helping people, and now he's here to help you. For him, the best part of his job is helping someone with their life and seeing the happiness that results from that.

Rick completed his BA at The University of Louisville with a concentration in Graphic Design. He went on to receive an Associate's Degree from The Interior Design Institute.

Changing Spaces Organizing Services

-Closet/attic/garage design and organizing

-Picture placement and hanging

-Clutter busting

-Command center setup for paperwork, mail, schoolwork, etc.

ChangingSpacesLouisville.com

(502) 322-2081

New Year's Eve Summertime Party

New Year's Eve in the Summertime Party (NYEST) is Louisville's first event that celebrates New Year's Eve in the middle of the year. There will be three DJs who will play funk/soul, reggae, hip-hop/R&B, and live entertainment from Milenio Salsa Band. Food will be catered by Super Chefs and A Piece of Jamaica.

NYEST operates with the theme of cultural awareness and the unification of people from different countries, cultural and musical backgrounds.

WFPK Presents

New Year's Eve in the Summertime Party

Saturday, June 2, 9pm

The Mercury Ballroom

Featuring the Milenio Salsa Band

$25, VIP $45, formal dress

NYEST.NET

