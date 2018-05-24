LIVE: 5 officers killed in line of duty honored in Kentucky

LIVE ON WAVE3.COM: Five officers who lost their lives in the line of duty are being honored at the Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial ceremony in Richmond.

Louisville Metro Police Department officer Nicholas Rodman, Louisville police officer James Harrison, Clarkson police officer John Skaggs, Salyersville police officer Lewis Marshall and Kentucky State Police trooper David Gibbs will be added to the memorial.

Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary John Tilley will serve as the keynote speaker. Amy Ellis, the widow of Bardstown Police officer Jason Ellis, is also expected to speak.

Watch the event via the WAVE 3 News Live Stream. Just click on the appropriate link:

ONLINE or ON THE WAVE 3 NEWS MOBILE APP

