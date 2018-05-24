Welington Castillo of White Sox banned 80 games for EPO test - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Welington Castillo of White Sox banned 80 games for EPO test

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). Chicago White Sox catcher Welington Castillo blows a bubble as he waits in the on-deck circle during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). Chicago White Sox catcher Welington Castillo blows a bubble as he waits in the on-deck circle during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Chicago.
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). Chicago White Sox's Welington Castillo strikes out to end the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). Chicago White Sox's Welington Castillo strikes out to end the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Chicago.

NEW YORK (AP) - Chicago White Sox catcher Welington Castillo was suspended for 80 games by Major League Baseball on Thursday following a positive test for a performance-enhancing substance.

The commissioner's office cited use of EPO. Erythropoietin is a hormone that stimulates the red blood cell production and often has turned up in test results for cyclists.

He is the eighth player suspended this year under the major league drug-testing program.

Castillo is in his ninth major league season. The 31-year-old Dominican is batting .267 with six homers and 15 RBIs this year on a team that is 15-31.

Barring rainouts, he would be eligible to return Aug, 24 at Detroit. He would lose more than $3.5 million of his $7.25 million salary, which covers the period of 80 games plus the 11 off-days during that span.

He is due $7.25 million next season, and the White Sox have an $8 million option for 2020 with a $500,000 buyout.

Castillo has a .259 career average with 86 homers and 298 RBIs. He also has played for the Chicago Cubs (2010-15), Seattle (2015), Arizona (2015-16) and Baltimore (2017).

Others suspended this year under the drug program are: Seattle All-Star second baseman Robinson Cano, Houston pitcher Dean Deetz, Washington catcher Raudy Read, Pittsburgh pitcher Nik Turley, Kansas City outfielder Jorge Bonifacio, Toronto pitcher Thomas Pannone and Minnesota shortstop Jorge Polanco.

There have been 38 players suspended this year under the minor league drug program.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Disputed pipeline backed by Trump is focus of court hearing

    Disputed pipeline backed by Trump is focus of court hearing

    Thursday, May 24 2018 2:52 AM EDT2018-05-24 06:52:00 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 12:12 PM EDT2018-05-24 16:12:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, file). FILE - This March 24, 2017, file photo shows President Donald Trump, flanked by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, left, and Energy Secretary Rick Perry, announcing the approval of a permit to build the Keystone XL pipeline, c...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, file). FILE - This March 24, 2017, file photo shows President Donald Trump, flanked by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, left, and Energy Secretary Rick Perry, announcing the approval of a permit to build the Keystone XL pipeline, c...
    Attorneys for the Trump administration are due in a Montana courtroom Thursday to defend the approval of TransCanada's disputed Keystone XL oil sands pipeline project.More >>
    Attorneys for the Trump administration are due in a Montana courtroom Thursday to defend the approval of TransCanada's disputed Keystone XL oil sands pipeline project.More >>

  • Chaos of Las Vegas shooting promoted fears of wider attack

    Chaos of Las Vegas shooting promoted fears of wider attack

    Thursday, May 24 2018 2:11 AM EDT2018-05-24 06:11:55 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 12:12 PM EDT2018-05-24 16:12:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, police run toward the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Police in Las Vegas are promising to release dispatch logs and...(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, police run toward the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Police in Las Vegas are promising to release dispatch logs and...
    Gunshots came so rapidly during the deadliest mass shooting in the nation's modern history that one Las Vegas police officer feared he was facing a fully stocked assault team with tactical gear.More >>
    Gunshots came so rapidly during the deadliest mass shooting in the nation's modern history that one Las Vegas police officer feared he was facing a fully stocked assault team with tactical gear.More >>

  • Emails show deception by Nassar, USA Gymnastics

    Emails show deception by Nassar, USA Gymnastics

    Thursday, May 24 2018 10:42 AM EDT2018-05-24 14:42:05 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 12:05 PM EDT2018-05-24 16:05:10 GMT
    Emails show USA Gymnastics in 2015 came up with false excuses to account for the absence of a sports doctor who had been accused of sexually assaulting female athletes.More >>
    Emails show USA Gymnastics in 2015 came up with false excuses to account for the absence of a sports doctor who had been accused of sexually assaulting female athletes.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly