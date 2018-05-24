Louisville City to host MLS New England in U.S. Open Cup match

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville City FC has been chosen to host a match in the fourth round of the 2018 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup against a Major League Soccer club.

Louisville City will face the New England Revolution on Wednesday, June 6. The time and location of the match are still to be determined.

The contest will be the first time Louisville City will host an MLS opponent in the U.S. Open Cup and the second time in franchise history the club will face first division opposition.

Dating back to the inaugural run in 1914, the U.S. Open Cup is one of the world's longest continuously-running soccer competitions and one of the nation's oldest tournaments in any sport.

