President of Thomas More College resigns

President David Armstrong, J.D., has announced his resignation from Thomas More College on Thursday.

Bishop Roger Foys, chancellor, and Marc Neltner, chair, Thomas More College Board of Trustees, accepted the resignation. His last day will be Tuesday, July 31.

President Armstrong accepted the position of president of St. Thomas University in Miami, Florida. His first day at the Catholic university, sponsored by the Archdiocese of Miami, is Wednesday, August 1.

Bishop Foys inaugurated President Armstrong as the 14th president of Thomas More College in October 2013. In his five years as president, President Armstrong has advanced the mission of Thomas More College to educate leaders in the Catholic intellectual tradition.

“I am grateful to President Armstrong for all he has done to enhance our Thomas More College in his short time as president,” Bishop Foys said in a news release. “His impact on Thomas More College will be felt for years to come. I wish him well as he moves on to St. Thomas University in Miami.”

An interim president has not been named.

“My wife, Leslie, and I loved our time at Thomas More and we are excited to begin a new chapter at St. Thomas University in Miami,” President Armstrong said in a news release. “We are products of a small, Catholic liberal arts college and believe in the transformative experience this type of college provides. Bishop Foys, Marc Neltner, trustees, faculty, staff and especially the students at TMC gave us more than we ever gave them — we are eternally grateful. Because of them, TMC is on an excellent trajectory. We will miss everyone from TMC and Northern Kentucky more than they will ever know and we look forward to bringing all we learned at Thomas More to St. Thomas University.”

