Woman trespassing at elementary school arrested after assaulting principal, officers

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman who was being cited by police for being at a JCPS elementary school has been charged with assaulting the school’s principal and two police officers.

Pamela Bratcher-Tutt, 51, of Louisville, was arrested on Wednesday. She is charged with three counts of third-degree assault, menacing, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

Jeffersontown police were called to the school at 3300 College Drive just after 2 p.m. The arrest report says officers were with Tully Elementary principal Linda Dauenhauer and were about to give Bratcher-Tutt a warning for trespassing when she got up, walked out and slammed the door on Dauenhauer.

As officers attempted to restrain her, Bratcher-Tutt struck an officer and attempted to kick them, according to the arrest report. It goes on to say that Bratcher-Tutt refused to obey officers after being handcuffed.

Police say that screaming and cursing by Bratcher-Tutt caused alarm to the students and faculty and resulted in a security lockdown.

